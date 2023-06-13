James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Cross Question with Ali Miraj 12/06 | Watch Again
13 June 2023, 12:27
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Ali Miraj was joined by:
- Dame Meg Hillier - Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch & Chair of the Public Accounts Committee
- Steve Brine - Conservative MP for Winchester & Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee
- Mary Bousted - Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union
- Salma Shah - Political commentator & former special adviser to Sajid Javid as Home Secretary
