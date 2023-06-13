Cross Question with Ali Miraj 12/06 | Watch Again

13 June 2023, 12:27

Watch Again: Cross Question 12/06/23

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Dame Meg Hillier - Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch & Chair of the Public Accounts Committee
  • Steve Brine - Conservative MP for Winchester & Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee
  • Mary Bousted - Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union
  • Salma Shah - Political commentator & former special adviser to Sajid Javid as Home Secretary

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

