Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/05 | Watch again

14 May 2024, 21:55

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/05 | Watch again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Samuel Kasumu – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  • Jessica Lee – family law barrister and former Conservative MP for Erewash
  • Stefan Boscia – London Playbook author for POLITICO Europe
  • Kirsten Oswald – SNP Women and Equalities spokesperson in Westminster, and MP for East Renfrewshire

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

