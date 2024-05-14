Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/05 | Watch again
14 May 2024, 21:55
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Ali Miraj was joined by:
- Samuel Kasumu – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Jessica Lee – family law barrister and former Conservative MP for Erewash
- Stefan Boscia – London Playbook author for POLITICO Europe
- Kirsten Oswald – SNP Women and Equalities spokesperson in Westminster, and MP for East Renfrewshire
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.