Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/03 | Watch Again

6 March 2024, 21:29

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Shevaun Haviland – Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce
  • Ann Pettifor – economist and Economic Advisor to former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell
  • Dr Linda Yueh – economist at the University of Oxford

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

