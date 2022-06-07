Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

David Simmonds - Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner. Mr Simmonds is one of the Conservative MPs to have submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Baroness (Claire) Fox - Non-affiliated Life Peer, director and founder of the think tank Academy of Ideas and Author of 'I Find That Offensive!'

Kirsten Oswald - Deputy SNP Westminster leader and SNP MP for East Renfrewshire

Zack Polanski - Green Party London Assembly Member, Chair of the London Environment Committee and Green Party spokesperson on Democracy and Citizen Engagement

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.