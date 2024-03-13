Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/03 | Watch Again

13 March 2024, 21:32

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/03 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Ann Pettifor - Economist - who has authored such books as ‘The Case for the Green New Deal’ - and who was economic advisor to former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.
  • Dr Linda Yueh - Economist based at the University of Oxford - and author of books including 'The Great Crashes: Lessons from Global Meltdowns and How to Prevent Them’.
  • Shevaun Haviland - Director general of the British Chambers of Commerce - who was formerly head of business engagement at Number 10.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.Dame

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Chase, Tina Malone's husband, has died aged 42

‘Totally devastated & heartbroken’: Shameless star Tina Malone reveals death of her husband Paul Chase
Diane Abbott reports Tory donor Frank Hester to police over comments saying MP 'should be shot'

Diane Abbott reports Tory donor Frank Hester to police over comments saying MP 'should be shot'
Police have launched an urgent search for the 'partner in crime' of key Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner after identifying the man as a potential new witness

Search underway for Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s 'partner in crime' after police surround home
An officer told the group of tourists to leave after 'ridiculing' a King's Guard.

Furious armed police officer confronts American tourists after 'ridiculing' King's Guard

Former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu (R) joins LBC

Tories have ‘rushed’ new extremism definition which could ‘become stick to beat police with’, former Met boss warns
A body recovered near the River Thames in February is believed to be Samaria Ayanle who had been reported missing, police have said

Body found in River Thames in search for missing Samaria Ayanle, police say

The Sunday Telegraph

Foreign state control of British news organisations to be outlawed in bid to ‘block’ UAE takeover of The Telegraph
Charlie Saywell, 25, of the Royal Engineers, was confirmed dead after his body was pulled from the River Medway in Chatham, Kent, on Tuesday last week

Body of soldier, 25, found in river as police investigate reports he was assaulted by driver after getting into wrong car
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/03 | Watch Again

Constance Marten has defended her decision to live in a tent with her baby

'Jesus survived in a barn': Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten defends decision to live in tent with newborn baby