Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/04 | Watch Again

15 April 2024, 21:10 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 21:29

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/04 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Sir Alan Duncan - Former Foreign Office minister and Conservative MP
  • Baroness Angela Smith - Labour’s leader in the House of Lords
  • Matthew Syed - Columnist for The Times
  • Lucy Fisher - Whitehall Editor of the Financial Times

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

