Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/04 | Watch Again
15 April 2024, 21:10 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 21:29
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/04 | Watch again
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sir Alan Duncan - Former Foreign Office minister and Conservative MP
- Baroness Angela Smith - Labour’s leader in the House of Lords
- Matthew Syed - Columnist for The Times
- Lucy Fisher - Whitehall Editor of the Financial Times
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.