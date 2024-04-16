Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/04 | Watch again

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Angela Richardson - Conservative MP for Guildford

Dr Tessa Dunlop - Historian, author and broadcaster

Claire Hanna - SDLP MP for Belfast South

Henry Hill - Acting Editor of ConservativeHome

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.