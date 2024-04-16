Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/04 | Watch Again

16 April 2024, 21:51

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/04 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Angela Richardson - Conservative MP for Guildford
  • Dr Tessa Dunlop - Historian, author and broadcaster
  • Claire Hanna - SDLP MP for Belfast South
  • Henry Hill - Acting Editor of ConservativeHome

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kemi Badenoch has called for an inquiry following the Cass review

Kemi Badenoch calls for public inquiry following Cass review as she says some are 'exploiting' trans label
Hollywood star Henry Cavill has revealed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill announces he is expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, saying couple is 'very excited'
Kemi Badenoch criticises own government's smoking ban after key vote

'Road to hell is paved with good intentions': Kemi Badenoch criticises Sunak's smoking ban after it passes key vote
Rishi Sunak faced a rebellion over his proposed smoking ban

Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban clears first Commons hurdle despite facing Tory revolt

Kemi Badenoch to vote against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban despite Prime Minister calling on Cabinet to back Bill

Kemi Badenoch votes against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban despite Prime Minister calling on Cabinet to back Bill
Rishi Sunak is facing a rebellion over his proposed smoking ban

Liz Truss turns on Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban as Tories revolt ahead of key vote

Ethan Mason

Boy, 4, dies two days after house fire that killed his hero father who ran back into burning building to save him
Flights at Birmingham Airport have been suspended

All flights at Birmingham Airport suspended after 'suspicious item' found on plane

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/04 | Watch again

Flights will resume from October 27

easyJet cancels all flights to Israel for six months amid fears of wider regional conflict in Middle East