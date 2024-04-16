Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/04 | Watch Again
16 April 2024, 21:51
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Angela Richardson - Conservative MP for Guildford
- Dr Tessa Dunlop - Historian, author and broadcaster
- Claire Hanna - SDLP MP for Belfast South
- Henry Hill - Acting Editor of ConservativeHome
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.