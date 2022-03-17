Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

17 March 2022, 19:13

You can watch Thursday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Merton, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the National Security Strategy Committee - who arranged the Ukrainian MPs' visit to the UK

Alona Shkrum - Ukrainian MP, Batkivschyna party, Secretary of the Friendship Group, IPU Peace and Security Committee Bureau Member, Tax and Finance Committee Member

Maria Mezentseva - Ukrainian MP, Servant of the People Party, Chairwoman of the PACE Ukrainian delegation, Deputy Chair of the Committee of European Integration

Olena Khomenko - Ukrainian MP, Servant of the People Party, Member of the PACE delegation of Ukraine, Member of the Committee of Foreign Affairs

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

