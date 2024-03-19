Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/03 | Watch Again
19 March 2024, 21:47 | Updated: 19 March 2024, 21:51
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Esther McVey - Minister of State without Portfolio & Conservative MP for Tatton
- Alison Thewliss - SNP MP for Glasgow Central - who speaks for the party on home affairs
- Baroness Kate Hoey - Non-affiliated peer - who is a former Labour MP and minister
- Mathew Hulbert - Political commentator and Liberal Democrat activist
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.