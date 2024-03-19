Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Esther McVey - Minister of State without Portfolio & Conservative MP for Tatton

Alison Thewliss - SNP MP for Glasgow Central - who speaks for the party on home affairs

Baroness Kate Hoey - Non-affiliated peer - who is a former Labour MP and minister

Mathew Hulbert - Political commentator and Liberal Democrat activist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.