19 March 2024, 21:47 | Updated: 19 March 2024, 21:51

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Esther McVey - Minister of State without Portfolio & Conservative MP for Tatton
  • Alison Thewliss - SNP MP for Glasgow Central - who speaks for the party on home affairs
  • Baroness Kate Hoey - Non-affiliated peer - who is a former Labour MP and minister
  • Mathew Hulbert - Political commentator and Liberal Democrat activist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

