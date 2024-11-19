Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/11 | Watch again

19 November 2024, 21:44

Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Lisa Smart - Liberal Democrat MP for Hazel Grove - who is the party's Home Affairs spokesperson
  • David Simmonds - Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner - who is the Shadow Housing Minister
  • Charlotte Pickles - Director of the public services-focused think-tank Reform
  • Afua Hagan [Aff-ee-a] - Broadcaster and journalist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

