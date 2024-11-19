Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/11 | Watch again

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | LBC

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Lisa Smart - Liberal Democrat MP for Hazel Grove - who is the party's Home Affairs spokesperson

David Simmonds - Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner - who is the Shadow Housing Minister

Charlotte Pickles - Director of the public services-focused think-tank Reform

Afua Hagan [Aff-ee-a] - Broadcaster and journalist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.