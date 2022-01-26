Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

26 January 2022, 15:32 | Updated: 26 January 2022, 15:42

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for this Wednesday's episode of the agenda-setting debate programme by:

Antonia Jennings - Associate director at the Centre for Local Economic Strategies & commentator

Denise Headley - Commentator

Leanne Wood - Former leader of Plaid Cymru (2012-2018)

Peter Bone - Conservative MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

