Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for this Wednesday's episode of the agenda-setting debate programme by:

Antonia Jennings - Associate director at the Centre for Local Economic Strategies & commentator

Denise Headley - Commentator

Leanne Wood - Former leader of Plaid Cymru (2012-2018)

Peter Bone - Conservative MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.