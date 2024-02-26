Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/02 | Watch Again
26 February 2024, 21:29
Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/02
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Quentin Letts - Political sketchwriter for the Daily Mail
- Dame Siobhain McDonagh - Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden - who is chair of the Women's Parliamentary Labour Party
- Anna Firth - Conservative MP for Southend West
- Ali Milani - National chair of the Labour Muslim Network
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.