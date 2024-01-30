Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/01 | Watch Again
30 January 2024, 21:53
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again 30/01
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Sir Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sir John Hayes, Conservative MP for South Holland and the Deepings - who chairs the Common Sense Group of Tory MPs.
- Anita Boateng, Political commentator and a former special adviser in various government departments - who is now a partner of the PR agency Portland Communications.
- Ian Dunt, Columnist for the i newspaper and author.
- Anneliese Dodds, Chair of the Labour Party, Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities & MP for Oxford East.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.