Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/01 | Watch Again

30 January 2024, 21:53

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again 30/01

By Anna Rees

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Sir Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Sir John Hayes, Conservative MP for South Holland and the Deepings - who chairs the Common Sense Group of Tory MPs.
  • Anita Boateng, Political commentator and a former special adviser in various government departments - who is now a partner of the PR agency Portland Communications.
  • Ian Dunt, Columnist for the i newspaper and author.
  • Anneliese Dodds, Chair of the Labour Party, Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities & MP for Oxford East.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

