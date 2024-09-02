Cross Question with Simon Marks 02/09 | Watch Again

2 September 2024, 21:43

Cross Question with Simon Marks 02/09 | Watch again

By LBC

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simon Marks was joined by:

  • Alison McGovern - Employment minister and Labour MP for Birkenhead
  • David Simmonds - Shadow housing minister and Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
  • Bonnie Greer - Playwright, author and Byline Times columnist
  • Henry Hill - Acting Editor for Conservative Home

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

UK to halt some arms sales to Israel as former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps brands decision 'student politics'
Mike Lynch

HP to pursue Mike Lynch's estate in £3bn damages claim

Stormclouds over West Pier in Brighton, England

UK experiences coolest summer since 2015 as thunderstorm warning issued

Kyle Walker arriving at the Central Family Court in London

Lauryn Goodman admits she has 'no regrets' over Kyle Walker affair

Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

'Student politics': Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps slams government for suspending arms sales to Israel
Tom Swarbrick speak to Jonathan Dekel-Chen

Israeli hostage's father tells LBC Benjamin Netanyahu must 'negotiate with Satan' to bring hostages home
Kemi Badenoch Launches Bid To Be Next Conservative Party Leader

Kemi Badenoch says Conservatives 'talked right but governed left' as she launches leadership bid
The UK will suspend some arms exports to Israel, David Lammy has said

UK to suspend some arms sales to Israel as exports 'risk breaching international law', Foreign Secretary says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/09 | Watch again

Without action to support pubs, our communities will be poorer not only economically but socially - and therefore is something that rightly deserves more thorough analysis and thought. Long Live the Local!

Protect our pubs: Why a new smoking ban could be the final blow to Britain's local heartlands