Cross Question with Simon Marks 10/09 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Cross Question with Simon Marks | 10/09

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Simon Marks was joined by:

Sir Robert Buckland - Former Conservative MP and Cabinet Minister

John Nicolson - Journalist, broadcaster and former SNP MP

Nimco Ali - Social activist and chief executive of The Five Foundation

David Aaronovitch - Journalist and broadcaster

