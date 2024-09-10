Ali Miraj 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Simon Marks 10/09 | Watch Again
10 September 2024, 21:23
Watch Again: Cross Question with Simon Marks | 10/09
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Simon Marks was joined by:
- Sir Robert Buckland - Former Conservative MP and Cabinet Minister
- John Nicolson - Journalist, broadcaster and former SNP MP
- Nimco Ali - Social activist and chief executive of The Five Foundation
- David Aaronovitch - Journalist and broadcaster
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.