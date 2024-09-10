Cross Question with Simon Marks 10/09 | Watch Again

10 September 2024, 21:23

Watch Again: Cross Question with Simon Marks | 10/09

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Simon Marks was joined by:

  • Sir Robert Buckland - Former Conservative MP and Cabinet Minister
  • John Nicolson - Journalist, broadcaster and former SNP MP
  • Nimco Ali - Social activist and chief executive of The Five Foundation
  • David Aaronovitch - Journalist and broadcaster

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

