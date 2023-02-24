My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

24 February 2023, 16:25

Daniel Barnett
Daniel Barnett. Picture: LBC
Daniel Barnett

By Daniel Barnett

I’ve had a text from O2 telling me my mobile phone bill is going up by 17% from next month – that’s 13.4% RPI plus 3.9%. Is that legal?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

General consumer law doesn't prevent companies from increasing prices during the contract period – as long as the right to do so is reasonably prominent in your mobile phone contract.

Most mobile phone companies say in their contracts that they can apply an annual increase of RPI plus a small percentage on top (it’s capped at 3.9% on top of inflation).

As long as this is drawn to your attention when you sign up (and I remember the man in the O2 shop expressly telling me that would happen, and thinking at the time ‘That’s me stuffed, then’), it’s completely legal.

We’re all being stung by the fact that inflation is so high; something many of us didn’t envisage a year ago.

Read more: People struggling with rising food costs should 'work more hours' minister suggests

Read more: Junior doctors announce 72-hour strike in March amid bitter pay dispute

General consumer law doesn't prevent companies from increasing prices during the contract period
General consumer law doesn't prevent companies from increasing prices during the contract period. Picture: LBC

Under Ofcom rules, phone companies must allow you to withdraw early from your contract without any penalty, and must tell you of this right, if they change the price in a way that is to your ‘material detriment’.

Its guidance specifically says that it is "likely to treat [a RPI or CPI based increase] to the core subscription price agreed at the point of sale as meeting this material detriment requirement and giving rise to the right of withdrawal".

However, if the phone company told you clearly about the price increase when you signed up (as O2 did with me), you’re unlikely to get any joy from Ofcom.

If your phone company didn’t tell you about it when you signed up, then it’s worth complaining to Ofcom after you’ve challenged it directly with your phone company – but don’t expect a speedy response.

Just a few days ago, Ofcom announced it was going to investigate mid-term price increases further – with a potential view to strengthening consumer protection in the next year or so.

That doesn’t help those who, like me, were clearly told about the annual price increase when signing up and went ahead anyway.

If you’re out of contract, of course, things are easier – you can just switch to a different provider. There are many websites, including www.uswitch.com, that help you do this.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some families have supported large groups of people move from Ukraine

Meet the super-hosts: Hundreds of Ukrainians supported by individual British families

The man best-known as Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary has died at the age of 90.

Sir Bernard Ingham, Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary, dies aged 90 after 'short illness'
Soldiers training in Kent

'We'll finish this war': Ukrainian soldier training in the UK speaks to LBC one year after Russian invasion
Protests erupted at a school in Leeds (L) and at a school in Lincolnshire (R) as well as a third school in Cornwall

Protests erupt at schools over ban on using toilets during class and ‘red card’ period pass for girls
Train union TSSA agrees pay deal

Rail union TSSA cancels strike action after members accept 9% pay deal

Junior doctors will strike in March

Junior doctors announce 72-hour strike in March amid bitter pay dispute

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons

Roald Dahl publisher unveils unedited 'classic collection' amid furious backlash over censored stories
Staffordshire Police were called by a woman's neighbour after they saw her toddler 'naked in the window'

Neighbours call police on boy, 3, for being naked at window after a bath

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director