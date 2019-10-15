Listener Asks Jacob Rees-Mogg If He Lied To The Queen Over Prorogation

This is Jacob Rees-Mogg's bullish response when an LBC listener asked him if he's confident that he didn't lie to the Queen over the prorogation of parliament.

The Supreme Court ruled that the government's suspension of parliament was unlawful - and that led to accusations that the Leader of the House had misled Her Majesty when he travelled to Balmoral.

Rachel in Bexley asked if he'd be happy when he meets his maker to say he didn't lie to the monarch.

Mr Rees-Mogg responded simply, "Yes" and then explained exactly what happened on his visit to the Queen.

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists he didn't lie to the Queen. Picture: PA / LBC

He revealed: "Let me tell you how the Privy Council works. There I was in Balmoral with my sovereign. I read out various things - one of them was James Cleverly has become a member of Her Majesty's most honourable Privy Council. At which point, the Queen said 'Approved'.

"The next thing I read is that parliament will be prorogued between such and such a date to another date and a commission will be drawn up. And the Queen said 'Approved'.

"We don't sit around having a chat over a cup of tea and a bun, discussing whether this is the right way to do government policy.

"It's a very formal approach. It's a bit like the Speaker saying 'The ayes have it'. It's that type of formality and that's why I can answer the question with such certainty that there is no question about lying. I was simply making a statement that should happen and the Queen formally approves it."

The Leader of the House then explained that there is a precedent for the Queen to deny permission.

Watch his explanation in full at the top of the page.