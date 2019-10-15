Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg Grilled By LBC Listeners: Watch In Full

15 October 2019, 07:39

Jacob Rees-Mogg is live in the LBC studio to answer questions from LBC listeners - and you can watch it live.

The Leader of the House of Commons will join Nick Ferrari to answer any questions that you want to ask him.

After the Queen's Speech was revealed yesterday - and Labour accused the government of using the Queen for a Tory political broadcast - Jacob Rees-Mogg will respond.

This is your chance to ask him whatever you want - call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call.

