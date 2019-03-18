Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

It's another key week for Brexit and leading Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg is live on LBC, answering your questions.

The chairman of the powerful ERG will be live in the LBC studio with Nick Ferrari from 9am. Watch it live right here.

Theresa May is expected to bring a third meaningful vote back to parliament this week and if she loses, Brexit could face a long delay.

So will Mr Rees-Mogg follow David Davis and vote for the deal? Find out form 9am.