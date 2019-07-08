Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full
8 July 2019, 08:37 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 09:45
Jacob Rees-Mogg is live in the LBC studio to answer questions from listeners - and you can watch it live.
The leading Brexiter has spent the last few weeks campaigning for Boris Johnson to be the next Prime Minister in the Tory leadership election - how does he think the campaign is going?
You can ask him anything you want - call 0345 60 60 973 to place your question.
Watch the show live here from 9am.