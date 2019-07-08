Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

Jacob Rees-Mogg is live in the LBC studio to answer questions from listeners - and you can watch it live.

The leading Brexiter has spent the last few weeks campaigning for Boris Johnson to be the next Prime Minister in the Tory leadership election - how does he think the campaign is going?

You can ask him anything you want - call 0345 60 60 973 to place your question.

Watch the show live here from 9am.