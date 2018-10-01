Ring Rees-Mogg: Watch Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In In Full

1 October 2018, 08:01 | Updated: 1 October 2018, 09:33

Jacob Rees-Mogg is live on LBC for a special edition of Ring Rees-Mogg live from the Conservative Party Conference - and you can watch it live right here.

The Conference is sure to be a fiery affair, with Boris Johnson angling to become Prime Minister and Theresa May still trying to push through the seemingly unpopular Chequers Agreement.

So what will lead Brexiteer Mr Rees-Mogg think? This is your chance to find out.

Watch live from 9am.

