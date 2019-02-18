Tory To My Toenails: Rees-Mogg Dismisses Suggestion He'll Quit Conservatives

Jacob Rees-Mogg dismisses the suggestion he could quit the Conservative Party to join Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party by saying he is "Tory to his toenails".

The Ring Rees-Mogg caller suggested that the Tory backbencher could quit his party as a group of Labour MPs split to sit as independent MPs in Parliament.

But Mr Rees-Mogg rejected such idea, saying he is "Tory to his toenails" and will not "give up" on his party "under any circumstances".

Matthew replied: "If you don't agree with your government, then I think everyone should stop playing politics and stand for what they believe in."

But when the caller suggested the ERG broke apart from the Conservatives, Mr Rees-Mogg said he believes the majority of members of his party are eurosceptic and in support of the ERG.

He added: "And perhaps crucially, we are in line with the Conservative Party manifesto which was written by the Prime Minister."

Jacob Rees-Mogg described being "Tory to his toenails". Picture: LBC

His comments come as seven Labour MPs resigned from the party to sit as Independent MPs in Parliament.

Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, Gavin Shuker, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey all resigned from Jeremy Corbyn's party.

In making the announcement, Ms Berger described the party as "institutionally anti-Semitic" and said she is "embarrassed and ashamed" by the party.

She said: "This morning we have all now resigned from the Labour Party. This has been a very difficult, painful, but necessary decision.

- Labour Split: Chuka Umunna Among Seven MPs To Quit Party