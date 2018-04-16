Rees-Mogg In Virtual Reality: How To Watch

Here's how you can join Nick Ferrari and Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio in virtual reality.

The best way to experience Jacob Rees-Mogg in virtual reality depends on what device you're watching our video from.

Computer:

Once the video is available, from a desktop computer, a video will be available here shortly.

As the video plays, click and drag with your mouse within the video to change the direction of view.

Mobile:

If you want to explore the conversation from a mobile device, a video will be available here shortly.

After you press play on the video, pick your phone up and move it about to explore the studio.

Alternatively, instead of moving your phone around, you can tap and drag your finger across the video.

VR Headset:

If you have a virtual reality headset, or a Google Cardboard headset, a video will be available here shortly.

When the video begins to play, tap on the headset icon in the bottom right corner to activate headset mode.

Strap on your headset and you can begin to look around at Nick Ferrari and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Remember to make sure the head safe is secure, and comfortable, before moving around.