Why Don’t You Ever See A Seagull In A Tree?

Mystery Hour Question?

Name: Leon, Bromley

Question: Why don’t you ever see a seagull in a tree?

Answer: Seagulls live on cliffs, that’s what they look to replicate when they look to sit down on a building or something.

They can’t grip onto branches with their feet. A seagull is like a duck with webbed feet.

If a seagull lands on the feet it paddles and has no grip.