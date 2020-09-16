Police investigate attempted abduction of two schoolgirls, 11, in south east London

16 September 2020, 08:16

The attempted abduction took place on Crofton Road, Orpington
The attempted abduction took place on Crofton Road, Orpington. Picture: Google Streetview

An investigation has been launched after a man tried to abduct two schoolgirls in Orpington, south east London.

The two 11-year-old girls were near a bus stop on Crofton Road last Wednesday when the attempted abduction took place.

Police say at around 3pm the two victims were approached by the suspect, who got out of a car and attempted to grab them.

They both fled and made their way back to school, where police and their parents were alerted.

The victims were distressed but otherwise physically unharmed, and the incident is being treated as an attempted abduction.

The suspect is described as a white male aged in his 30s, and is believed to have been travelling in a white car, possibly an L plate Fiat 500, with another white male aged in his 30s.

Officers from the South Area Command Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information, or anyone who has been similarly approached, is asked to call 101 quoting ref CAD 5071/09Sep.

