Breaking News

Katie Price avoids jail after flipping car in drink-drive crash

15 December 2021, 14:47 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 14:55

Katie Price was given a 16-week suspended sentence
Katie Price was given a 16-week suspended sentence. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Katie Price has avoided jail after she admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The former glamour model, 43, was given a 16-week sentence, suspended for a year, after flipping her car in a crash near her Sussex home.

She was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, and was given a two-year driving ban.

She will also pay £213 in costs. The court was told that she already owes the court £7,358.

She entered her pleas at Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 29, a day after telling police: "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all" following a collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

At that hearing, her sentencing was adjourned on the condition that she have treatment at the Priory Centre, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.

Officers responded to the crash at about 6.20am, and Price was arrested and taken to hospital.

The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test taken by Price following the accident was positive for alcohol.

An image shared by police from the scene showed a car flipped on its side.

After the crash Price's family had expressed concern for her wellbeing.

In a statement from the family shared on Price's Instagram account, they said: "As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health.

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

"We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Tragic Star was killed by Savannah Brockhill, who has been jailed for life

Woman laughs before being jailed for life over 'cruel' murder of one-year-old Star Hobson
David Fuller has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

'Morgue monster' double killer who sexually assaulted corpses to die behind bars
A fire broke out on Grovelands Road in Reading

Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson

Savannah Brockhill (bottom right) will be sentenced for murder and Frankie Smith (top right) will be sentenced for causing or allowing the death of a child

Mother and partner to be sentenced for 'cruel' death of one-year-old Star Hobson
Men who pose the highest risk of violence to women and girls are to be actively targeted by police

Police to 'actively target high risk men' and rebuild public trust by challenging misogyny
Cyber Crime team make arrests in connection with suspected fake COVID-19 vaccination records

Met Police investigating fake Covid vaccine records arrest three people

More UK News

See more More UK News

Anyone testing positive from December 15 faces isolating over Christmas

'It got me': The agony of having Christmas Day ruined already from self-isolation
Prince Charles knighted the Formula One driver.

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing out on historic F1 world title win
Dr Jenny Harries has warned of the threat Omicron may pose to the UK

Omicron 'most significant threat since start of pandemic,' warns Dr Jenny Harries
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband and young daughter feature in the music video

'Naz Don't Cry': Christmas charity single released to support Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19

Comedian Jethro dies aged 73 after contracting Covid-19

Inflation has hit 5.1 per cent

Cost of goods ‘at highest rate for 12 years’ as inflation hits 5.1%

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police