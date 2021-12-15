Breaking News

Katie Price avoids jail after flipping car in drink-drive crash

Katie Price was given a 16-week suspended sentence. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Katie Price has avoided jail after she admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The former glamour model, 43, was given a 16-week sentence, suspended for a year, after flipping her car in a crash near her Sussex home.

She was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, and was given a two-year driving ban.

She will also pay £213 in costs. The court was told that she already owes the court £7,358.

She entered her pleas at Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 29, a day after telling police: "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all" following a collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

At that hearing, her sentencing was adjourned on the condition that she have treatment at the Priory Centre, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.

Officers responded to the crash at about 6.20am, and Price was arrested and taken to hospital.

The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test taken by Price following the accident was positive for alcohol.

An image shared by police from the scene showed a car flipped on its side.

After the crash Price's family had expressed concern for her wellbeing.

In a statement from the family shared on Price's Instagram account, they said: "As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health.

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

"We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone."