Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson

15 December 2021, 08:57

A fire broke out on Grovelands Road in Reading
A fire broke out on Grovelands Road in Reading. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following a fatal fire in Reading that has left a number of people unaccounted for.

Thames Valley Police said one person died in the large fire at a property in Grovelands Road.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and urged people to avoid the area, with road closures in place.

In a statement on Twitter, Thames Valley Police said: "Local agencies are working together at the scene of a large fire at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading.

"Our officers, as well as the fire and ambulance services, are at the site. Sadly, one person is believed to have died, and a number of others are unaccounted for.

"Officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson and murder and he is in custody at this time."

The statement added: "If you have any concerns, for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance. A dedicated number is being set up for this, and details will follow very shortly."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Savannah Brockhill (bottom right) will be sentenced for murder and Frankie Smith (top right) will be sentenced for causing or allowing the death of a child

Mother and partner to be sentenced for 'cruel' death of one-year-old Star Hobson
Men who pose the highest risk of violence to women and girls are to be actively targeted by police

Police to 'actively target high risk men' and rebuild public trust by challenging misogyny
Cyber Crime team make arrests in connection with suspected fake COVID-19 vaccination records

Met Police investigating fake Covid vaccine records arrest three people
The man allegedly tried to enter enter Carriage Gates at about midday on Tuesday

Man arrested after 'trying to drive into Houses of Parliament'
The Met Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following the sexual assault of a young girl in North Finchley.

Manhunt after girl, 11, snatched from London bus stop and sexually assaulted
Nicola Payne went missing 30 years ago.

Family of Nicola Payne who disappeared 3 decades ago say her case is more relevant than ever

More UK News

See more More UK News

Inflation has hit 5.1 per cent

Cost of goods ‘at highest rate for 12 years’ as inflation hits 5.1%
Covid passes have come into force in England in large venues and nightclubs.

Vaccine passports for nightclubs and large venues come into force in England
All adults in England can now book a Covid-19 booster

Over 18s can now book Covid booster jab appointments online

Conservative mayoral hopeful Shaun Bailey quit as chairman of the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee

Shaun Bailey quits police role after pic shows him grinning at Tory HQ Xmas bash
Nicola Sturgeon has asked the Scottish public to cut socialising and limit gatherings to just three households before Christmas

Analysis: Groundhog Day for Scots as Omicron triggers household mixing advice
Boris Johnson appears to have suffered a sizeable Tory rebellion against Covid pass plans

MPs approve mandatory Covid passes despite huge Tory rebellion of nearly 100

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police