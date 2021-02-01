Cladding crisis: Campaigner faces £52,000 bill to make home safe

By Sam Sholli

A campaigner, who owns a flat in Sheffield with the same cladding as Grenfell Tower, says he and others in his building have been left with a £52,000 bill to make it safe.

William Martin, who is a co-founder of the UK Cladding Action Group also told LBC that the Government has rejected his appeals for funding.

His words come amid Labour calling for the establishment of a national task force to "get a grip on the deepening cladding crisis".

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about how the cladding crisis has impacted him, Mr Martin explained: "The Government have said there's no funding for us."

He added: "And that leaves me and the other people in my building with a £52,000 bill.

"And top of that every single week we pay £7,000 to put a waking watch in our building...That's costing me £3,000 per year just for that service, not even the remediation."

LBC has been exposing the latest developments in the cladding scandal, which has left up to three million of you living in 'worthless' flats. We want to hear your stories, email cladding@lbc.co.uk