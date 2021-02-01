Cladding crisis: Campaigner faces £52,000 bill to make home safe

1 February 2021, 15:59

By Sam Sholli

A campaigner, who owns a flat in Sheffield with the same cladding as Grenfell Tower, says he and others in his building have been left with a £52,000 bill to make it safe.

William Martin, who is a co-founder of the UK Cladding Action Group also told LBC that the Government has rejected his appeals for funding.

His words come amid Labour calling for the establishment of a national task force to "get a grip on the deepening cladding crisis".

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about how the cladding crisis has impacted him, Mr Martin explained: "The Government have said there's no funding for us."

He added: "And that leaves me and the other people in my building with a £52,000 bill.

"And top of that every single week we pay £7,000 to put a waking watch in our building...That's costing me £3,000 per year just for that service, not even the remediation."

LBC has been exposing the latest developments in the cladding scandal, which has left up to three million of you living in 'worthless' flats. We want to hear your stories, email cladding@lbc.co.uk

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits to prepare for a visit at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, West Yorkshire

PM: Signs lockdown is working but too early to 'take foot off throat of the beast'
Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to take action

Cladding crisis: Labour pressures government to create national task force - live updates
Mass testing will be carried out in parts of Surrey

Urgent testing in parts of England after 11 cases ofUrgent testing in parts of England after 11 cases of South Africa variant found
Sir Keir Starmer has visited victims of the cladding crisis in London

Cladding crisis: Keir Starmer visits affected residents in London
The South African Covid variant has been discovered in Surrey with no link to travel

What is the South African Covid variant? Symptoms and vaccine latest
Police across England had a busy weekend clamping down on Covid rule breakers

Covid rule breaker drove to Cotswolds because 'it was very hard to go shopping in London'
The Isle of Man has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions

Isle of Man scraps all Covid restrictions including social distancing
LBC's investigation has uncovered a drop in access to children's mental health services

LBC investigation: Children's mental health support plummets during pandemic
Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth reaction to one Covid case

James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth's reaction to one Covid case