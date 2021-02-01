Live

Cladding crisis: Labour pressures government to create national task force - live updates

Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to take action. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Labour is to bring forward a Commons vote over dangerous cladding after the party told the Government to "get a grip" on the crisis.

Sir Keir Starmer made the call ahead of a parliamentary debate on Monday about protecting tenants and leaseholders from unsafe cladding.

He urged Conservative MPs to "put their constituents' safety and security first" in a statement ahead of the debate and said there "needs to be a turning point" for people affected by the crisis.

"Millions of people have been sucked into this crisis due to years of dither, delay and half-baked solutions from the Government," he said.

The party is proposing a 'National Cladding Taskforce' which would carry out an audit to establish the extent of dangerous materials on buildings and prioritise them for construction work.

It comes more than three and a half years after the disaster at Grenfell Tower in 2017, which killed 72 people.

