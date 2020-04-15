Caller in tears as he tells James O'Brien of the pain of being lonely during the lockdown

By Adrian Sherling

This caller broke down in floods of tears as he told James O'Brien how difficult it is living on his own during the coronavirus lockdown.

James was aware that his lockdown conditions are very good. He's with his family in a house with a garden. But he knows it's not like that for thousands of other people, so he wanted to speak to them.

That's when John in Belsize Park called in.

And unexpectedly, he realised he couldn't keep his emotions in check right from the start as the tears started to flow.

James O'Brien heard about the difficulties of living on your own during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: LBC

When James asked if he was lonely, he responded with his voice cracking with emotion: "Yes, this is so difficult for me.

"I'm on my own. I haven't even got my family to go and see. It's my mum's 60th birthday in a few days and I can't even go and celebrate with her.

"This lockdown is just getting to me and I've had enough."

John said the financial difficulties were weighing on his mind and he had no one to keep him company to discuss them. And he admitted to be too scared to go outside during the lockdown.

Listeners were so touched by John's call.

I've just heard that young man, so upset.

Please... sending him a massive hug...

Go out, look at the sky, and the trees.

Walk as far as you can in 25 min, and stop. Look around, and breathe. (And go back home)

XX ❤️ XX — Saint Non🌹✊ (@StNon_withwings) April 15, 2020

This morning’s phone in on @lbc @mrjamesob is delightful. Many, many people are struggling to function. There is hope, there is light. ❤️ — Simon Grace 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@OscarsOrion) April 15, 2020

@mrjamesob James offering a much needed platform for folks feeling the distress of the lockdown, Great Work and much respect! @LBC #lockdownuk — Nad (@Ned321) April 15, 2020

