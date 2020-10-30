Coronavirus deaths rise by 274 as 24,405 new infections are recorded

Friday's figures come as the ONS estimated there were 51,900 cases per day in England last week. Picture: PA

Another 24,405 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the UK, rising 1,340 on the infections recorded yesterday.

There have also been another 274 deaths on Friday - a drop of six people from the 24 hours prior.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the UK to 989,745, while a total of 46,229 people have died within 28 days of receiving a positive test result.

Separate figures published by statistics agencies show there have also been 61,000 deaths where the virus has been noted on the death certificate, having been mentioned together with additional data.

The latest figures come on Friday after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also revealed estimates that cases in private homes in England had risen 47% in the last seven days, compared with the previous week.

As part of its infection survey, which looks into the extent of the virus reach by using 609,777 swab tests, the ONS estimated that 51,900 new infections occurred each day in the week up to 23 October.

This means around one in 100 people had COVID-19 in the same period.

It is also a huge rise on the 35,200 infections estimated per day in the previous week.

These figures also only account for private homes and do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutionalised settings.

In a tweet, chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned on Friday that cases were rising "in almost every region" in England as he stressed people should continue to follow measures.

He wrote: "We all have a role in reducing the risk of passing the virus on."

Numerous areas are also bracing for a tightening of lockdown measures this weekend as cases continue to rise.

Beginning at 12.01am on Saturday, areas across the North East, the Midlands, the East of England and the South East are set to move into Tier 2.

This includes East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston-Upon-Hull, North East Lincolnshre and North Lincolnshire in the Yorkshire and Humber region, while in the West Midlands the restrictions will be introduced to Dudley, Staffordshire, Telford, and the Wrekin.

For the East Midlands, Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, Derby, South Derbyshire, High Peak and Charnwood will all be elevated.

Luton and Oxford City are also included on the list.

West Yorkshire will go into Tier 3 from Monday, while parts of Scotland will see extra restrictions introduced on Monday, too.