Live

Coronavirus LIVE: 'At least' three more weeks of lockdown ahead

The nation has been under lockdown for four weeks. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister's deputy says it would be irresponsible for the government to indicate when the Covid-19 lockdown is likely to end.

Dominic Raab has extended the coronavirus restrictions for at least three weeks - saying doing otherwise could damage both public health and the economy.

Labour's supported the move but says ministers should explain how they plan to exit from the current arrangements.

A further 861 people with Covid-19 have died in UK hospitals - bringing the total to 13,729.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to make face masks compulsory on public transport.

Follow all the news as it happens: