Gal Gadot admits celebrity 'Imagine' video from 2020 was made 'in poor taste'

Gal Gadot has said the viral celeb singing clip was 'in poor taste'. Picture: Instagram

By Megan Hinton

Actress Gal Gadot who took part in a controversial "Imagine" singing video back in 2020 has admitted it was created "in poor taste".

She said the viral video of Hollywood stars singing John Lennon's iconic song, was made with "all pure intentions" but did not "hit the bullseye".

Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Chris O'Dowd, singer Sia and Cara Delevingne were among those who were seen singing in the video, with Gadot captioning the post: "We are in this together, we will get through it together."

The Wonder Woman actress said she had chosen the song for its "powerful and pure" message of unity.

But the stars were blasted for releasing the "tone deaf" video back in March 2020, with podcast host Joe Rogan calling the celebrities "idiots" for recording the video while "everyone's granny is dying".

Many criticised the celebrities for singing the lyrics "imagine no possessions" whilst isolating in their multimillion dollar properties as people faced losing their jobs, homes and lives to coronavirus.

Speaking to InStyle the Wonder Woman actress said: "I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, 'Listen, I want to do this thing,'" the actress explained. "The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came [to the US] in the same way.

"I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste.

"All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bullseye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that was a delightful opportunity to do that."

The celebrity rendition has since gained over 10.5 million views.

Fans who branded the video as "cringeworthy" suggested the stars involved should have helped those in crisis in other ways namely by donating money.