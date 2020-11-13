John Lewis Christmas advert 2020: When and where can I watch it?

John Lewis said this year's ad was inspired by the generosity of the British public during the pandemic. Picture: John Lewis

By Rachael Kennedy

The long awaited start to the festive season is here - with the release of this year's John Lewis Christmas advert.

The 2020 campaign will feature two new adverts that will follow the theme of giving, according to the retail giant, which said it was inspired by the British public's generosity in the pandemic.

But when will we be able to see it? And what will it feature?

When will I be able to see the advert?

The campaign, named 'Give a Little Love', will be released on Friday morning and will include a two-minute advert, alongside a 30-second video with a call to support two chosen charities.

The adverts - which go live on social media channels at 7am this morning - will first be broadcast on TV on Friday evening during The Voice on ITV.

This year's theme will be one of giving to others. Picture: John Lewis

What are the adverts hoping to achieve?

The story has been created by advertising agency adam&eveDDB and will encourage John Lewis and Waitrose customers to "give a little love" to those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is trying to raise £4m for two charities - Fareshare, which combats food poverty, and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.

A further £1m has been donated by Waitrose and John Lewis branches to help local communities this winter, with the aims of helping 100,000 families.

The adverts are said to be a celebration of moving art. Picture: John Lewis

What's in the adverts?

The first advert, which is two minutes long, is said to be a celebration of moving art. It uses animation, claymation, CGI and cinematography from eight different artists to create a "chain of giving".

Chris Hopewell, who has created music videos for Radiohead and Franz Ferdinand, is one of the artists - as well as French animator Sylvain Chomet.

The second 30-second advert, meanwhile, has been created by four post-graduate students from Kingston University.

Both were directed by British director Oscar Hudson.

What music will be on the adverts?

This is the first time a new song has been written for the campaign.

British singer Celeste has recorded the song, named A Little Love.

Every time the song is downloaded, the Brit Award winner's record label will make a donation of 10p to the campaign.