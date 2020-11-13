John Lewis Christmas advert 2020: When and where can I watch it?

13 November 2020, 00:01 | Updated: 13 November 2020, 00:08

John Lewis said this year's ad was inspired by the generosity of the British public during the pandemic
John Lewis said this year's ad was inspired by the generosity of the British public during the pandemic. Picture: John Lewis
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

The long awaited start to the festive season is here - with the release of this year's John Lewis Christmas advert.

The 2020 campaign will feature two new adverts that will follow the theme of giving, according to the retail giant, which said it was inspired by the British public's generosity in the pandemic.

But when will we be able to see it? And what will it feature?

When will I be able to see the advert?

The campaign, named 'Give a Little Love', will be released on Friday morning and will include a two-minute advert, alongside a 30-second video with a call to support two chosen charities.

The adverts - which go live on social media channels at 7am this morning - will first be broadcast on TV on Friday evening during The Voice on ITV.

This year's theme will be one of giving to others
This year's theme will be one of giving to others. Picture: John Lewis

What are the adverts hoping to achieve?

The story has been created by advertising agency adam&eveDDB and will encourage John Lewis and Waitrose customers to "give a little love" to those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is trying to raise £4m for two charities - Fareshare, which combats food poverty, and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.

A further £1m has been donated by Waitrose and John Lewis branches to help local communities this winter, with the aims of helping 100,000 families.

The adverts are said to be a celebration of moving art
The adverts are said to be a celebration of moving art. Picture: John Lewis

What's in the adverts?

The first advert, which is two minutes long, is said to be a celebration of moving art. It uses animation, claymation, CGI and cinematography from eight different artists to create a "chain of giving".

Chris Hopewell, who has created music videos for Radiohead and Franz Ferdinand, is one of the artists - as well as French animator Sylvain Chomet.

The second 30-second advert, meanwhile, has been created by four post-graduate students from Kingston University.

Both were directed by British director Oscar Hudson.

What music will be on the adverts?

This is the first time a new song has been written for the campaign.

British singer Celeste has recorded the song, named A Little Love.

Every time the song is downloaded, the Brit Award winner's record label will make a donation of 10p to the campaign.

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

More than 800 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19

More than 800 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19
Dominic Cummings is reported to be leaving Downing Street

Dominic Cummings 'set to leave Downing Street by Christmas'

Emergency Services were called to Boode Croft, Knowlsey

Teenager killed in 'cold blooded, targeted' shooting

A passenger aboard the first cruise ship to set sail in the Caribbean since the start of the pandemic has tested positive for Covid-19 (file image)

Suspected Covid case on first Caribbean cruise since pandemic
Lockdown restrictions will remain in place in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 'circuit-breaker' lockdown extended

The UK has recorded its highest daily number of Covid-19 cases

Year-long wait for a hospital bed as Covid cases hit new high
Harry Dunn's parents are in a High Court battle with the Foreign Office over Anne Sacoolas' diplomatic immunity

Harry Dunn's parents 'couldn't be more proud' as High Court hearing ends
The gyrocopter crashed in the Scottish Highlands. File pic

Pilot dies after gyrocopter crash in Scottish Highlands

File photo: People wearing face masks as a precaution walking past a social distancing sign on Oxford Street

UK records highest ever number of daily coronavirus cases

Anyone returning from Saturday will be required to self-isolate

Mainland Greece removed from travel corridor list with Iceland and UAE among new additions