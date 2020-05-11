Live

Watch LIVE: The Prime Minister's coronavirus press briefing

By Seán Hickey

Boris Johnson will host this evening's coronavirus press briefing and you can watch it here.

The live stream for Boris Johnson's briefing will appear here at 7pm.

The Prime Minister is set to address the nation tonight after spending the day explaining his lockdown roadmap to MPs.

Boris Johnson will be taking questions from members of broadcast and print media and also will be answering the queries of some members of the public.

He will be flanked by The Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's Chief Scientific Advisor.

