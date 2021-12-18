Andrew Pierce 1pm - 4pm
Breaking News
Major incident declared in London over 'huge surge' of Omicron cases
18 December 2021, 15:05 | Updated: 18 December 2021, 15:25
The Mayor of London has declared a major incident in London due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the capital.
Sadiq Khan took the decision as the formal Chair of the London Resilience Forum following discussions with leaders from NHS London, local authorities and emergency and other essential services in the capital.
This story is being updated.