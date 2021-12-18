Breaking News

Major incident declared in London over 'huge surge' of Omicron cases

Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London because of a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Mayor of London has declared a major incident in London due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the capital.

Sadiq Khan took the decision as the formal Chair of the London Resilience Forum following discussions with leaders from NHS London, local authorities and emergency and other essential services in the capital.

This story is being updated.