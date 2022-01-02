No need for more Covid restrictions, Cabinet minister says

2 January 2022, 22:33

Stephen Barclay has said data suggests no new restrictions need to be introduced.
Stephen Barclay has said data suggests no new restrictions need to be introduced. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Stephen Barclay has insisted that the latest data does not support the introduction of more Covid restrictions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He said the Government had seen a "behaviour change" from the public, following the introduction of Plan B before Christmas.

The rules introduced included mandatory face masks in most indoor public places, work-from-home guidance and Covid passes for big events.

Asked whether further restrictions for England could be on the way, Mr Barclay said: "We don't think the data supports that at this stage.

"Of course we keep the data under review but we've seen significant behaviour change as a result of Plan B.

"The widespread use of testing is an illustration of the fact the British public are taking sensible steps to take themselves safe, to keep friends and family safe."

Read more: Schoolchildren told to wear masks in classrooms in bid to stop spread of Omicron

Read more: 'Robust' contingency plans drawn up as workplaces face 25% absences due to Omicron

He continued: "That's why there has been such a demand for testing in recent weeks.

"So that, combined with the booster programme, is the key way as a country we will avoid the need for further measures."

It comes after it was revealed on Saturday that a further 162,572 lab-confirmed cases were recorded in England - a record for daily reported cases.

However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said at the time that further Covid restrictions would be an "absolute last resort".

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier on Sunday that face masks would be reintroduced in classrooms to prevent the spread of the virus among schoolchildren.

The guidance will remain in place until January 26, when Plan B measures will also expire.

The restrictions are set to be reviewed in the coming week.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

The bill will guarantee two weeks of bereavement leave for workers.

Bereavement leave could be guaranteed for all workers under proposed law change
Thunderstorms are set to hit London and the South East, the Met Office said.

Heavy rain and snow to hit parts of UK for bank holiday as Met Office warns of disruption

Weather

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for Sir Tony Blair to have his knighthood stripped.

Sir Tony Blair: Over 300,000 people call for former PM to be stripped of knighthood
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after teen stabbed to death in Hillingdon
Boris Johnson has been urged to help consumers facing 'fuel poverty'.

Tories pressure Boris Johnson to scrap taxes on rocketing energy bills
A 74-year-old man was riding an electric scooter down the road when he collided with two cars.

E-scooter rider, 74, dies after collision with parked cars

Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew 'could be asked to drop Duke of York title' if he loses sex abuse lawsuit
A female jogger was raped in Streatham Common two days before Christmas.

Female jogger raped by stranger during early morning run in south London
Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Classroom mask advice "devastating for children", says parent group leader

Classroom mask advice 'devastating for children', says parent group leader