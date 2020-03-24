UK Lockdown: Is the bank and Post Office still open? Can I still receive online deliveries?

By Seán Hickey

With the UK in effective lockdown, are people still able to go to the bank or Post Office and are they able to still shop online amid the Covid-19 crisis?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of all non-essential shops and services for the next three weeks at least, but what shop services are essential and what are not?

"We will immediately close all shops selling non-essential goods including clothing and electronic stores.

"Other premises including libraries, outdoor gyms and places of worship" will also be closed, the PM said in his speech yesterday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

LBC found out whether or not Post Offices and banks are deemed to be essential or non essential in the UK coronavirus lockdown.

UK Lockdown: Is the bank and Post Office still open? Can I still receive parcel deliveries? Picture: PA

Are Post Offices still open during UK lockdown?

Post Offices have been deemed by the Prime Minister as essential services. The Royal Mail will still operate during this crisis and so Post Offices will be allowed to remain open as a service for the public.

As most of the UK's some 11,000 Post Offices are independent franchises, it is up to each individual branch to decide whether or not they will open.

The Post Office has announced that it will aim to operate at a full service in the coming days, but mentioned that some branches will be closed if there are in-branch coronavirus concerns for staff.

Should you absolutely need to go to the Post Office and you find your branch closed, there will be instructions in the windows as to where you can find your nearest open branch.

The Royal Mail released a statement: “The delivery of parcels and letters is a way of keeping the country together, businesses operating, and helping many people who may not have the option to leave their homes. We continue to work hard to collect, process and deliver as much mail and parcels as possible in difficult circumstances.”

Will banks still be open during coronavirus lockdown?

Similarly to Post Offices, banks have been given permission to remain open during the coronavirus lockdown, but customers are widely being advised to use online and telephone services rather than going into a branch.

Banks across the UK are operating reduced services during this time and will be keeping their options open with regard to closures. If you have to go in store you should check online whether your local branch is still open.

All banks have announced services are subject to change during this turbulent time and customers should keep an eye on news coming from individual branches as to whether or not they remain open.

Post Offices and banks are being encouraged to remain open. Picture: PA

Can I still shop online and receive parcels to my door?

Many non-essential retail stores have moved their service to be completely online delivery based during this crisis and many are offering contactless deliveries. Stores such as IKEA, John Lewis and H&M have stopped in-store business and moved operations online.

Although the PM in his speech urged Brits to use online supermarkets to avoid mixing with each other in shops, but the prominent online supermarket Ocado has stopped accepting orders from new customers.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer has announced that it will still operate delivery services in the UK, although customers are urged to check delivery dates before placing their order.

Consumers are being told to be weary of where they're buying goods from online and to also ensure good hygiene practice during and after delivery.