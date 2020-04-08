Virologist urges government to keep lockdown for another four weeks

An expert on viruses has urged the government to keep the coronavirus lockdown in place for another four weeks to ensure the spread of the disease doesn't restart.

The Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told the daily press conference yesterday that the UK is starting to see a flattening of the curve for the number of hospital admissions due to coronavirus.

The country is now in its third week of lockdown and the government have said they will review the measures after Easter.

When will the UK lockdown end? Picture: PA

But Dr Mohammed Munir told LBC: "I would be surprised if we go into stronger measures, but I think we need to stick with these guidelines.

"I would wait for another four weeks.

"I would be very pleased with that as the virus has a tendency to spread and its contagiousness."

Authorities believe the UK is just starting to get a grip on the disease, but Dr Munir said we are not out of the woods yet.

He added: "We should not look at easing the control measures that have been put in place until we see a sustained reduction in cases - and when we say sustained, that is 14 days continuous decline is confirmation that we're moving in the right direction."

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.