What are the Christmas Covid rules?

How many households can mix for Christmas? How many people are allowed together for the festive season? Here’s the latest rules and guidance for coronavirus and Christmas.

Christmas is only a matter of weeks away and with the whole of England on lockdown, many are concerned with what the Covid rules will be around the festive season.

In the most recent news, Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, has suggested we could see more relaxed lockdown rules over Christmas.

With no real plan in place at the moment, and with England expected to go back into the tier system once lockdown is over, it’s thought while rules may ease for the festive season, it could mean even tougher restrictions before and after.

So what do we know about the Christmas Covid rules? How many households can mix for Christmas? And how many people can meet over Christmas? Here’s what’s been said so far:

As it stands, there are no official rules on how we can celebrate Christmas in 2020.

However, on November 18, the government’s medical adviser admitted they had put some thought into how they could make the festive season as normal as possible.

Dr Susan Hopkins said: “We are very keen that we have a Christmas as close to normal as possible. That requires all of us to make every effort over this national restriction period and even in early December to get the cases as low as possible and to reduce the risk of transmission within households and between families.”

She also suggested by relaxing the rules, we would need to tighten restrictions both before and after Christmas to stop the spread.

How many households can mix at Christmas?

The final decision will rest with the government which is yet to be made.

As we approach the Christmas week, we’ve been warned to minimise our social contact as much as possible so we can be with our families with minimal risk of spreading coronavirus.

How many people can meet over Christmas?

Again, no specific rules have been set in place. At the moment, children under school age do not count towards the final number.