What are the Christmas Covid rules?

18 November 2020, 15:41

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government
Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government. Picture: Getty/PA

How many households can mix for Christmas? How many people are allowed together for the festive season? Here’s the latest rules and guidance for coronavirus and Christmas.

Christmas is only a matter of weeks away and with the whole of England on lockdown, many are concerned with what the Covid rules will be around the festive season.

In the most recent news, Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, has suggested we could see more relaxed lockdown rules over Christmas.

With no real plan in place at the moment, and with England expected to go back into the tier system once lockdown is over, it’s thought while rules may ease for the festive season, it could mean even tougher restrictions before and after.

Which Covid-19 vaccines has the UK ordered?

So what do we know about the Christmas Covid rules? How many households can mix for Christmas? And how many people can meet over Christmas? Here’s what’s been said so far:

Coronavirus rules would need to be tougher to have a normal Christmas, experts warn
Coronavirus rules would need to be tougher to have a normal Christmas, experts warn. Picture: PA

What are the Christmas Covid rules?

As it stands, there are no official rules on how we can celebrate Christmas in 2020.

However, on November 18, the government’s medical adviser admitted they had put some thought into how they could make the festive season as normal as possible.

Dr Susan Hopkins said: “We are very keen that we have a Christmas as close to normal as possible. That requires all of us to make every effort over this national restriction period and even in early December to get the cases as low as possible and to reduce the risk of transmission within households and between families.”

She also suggested by relaxing the rules, we would need to tighten restrictions both before and after Christmas to stop the spread.

Christmas Covid rules will be finalised by Boris Johnson
Christmas Covid rules will be finalised by Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

How many households can mix at Christmas?

The final decision will rest with the government which is yet to be made.

As we approach the Christmas week, we’ve been warned to minimise our social contact as much as possible so we can be with our families with minimal risk of spreading coronavirus.

How many people can meet over Christmas?

Again, no specific rules have been set in place. At the moment, children under school age do not count towards the final number.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Current warnings on drink labels are too vague, a poll suggests

Calls for cancer warnings on alcohol amid lockdown drinking surge
Actor Rob McElhenney made the donation on a GoFundMe page

New Wrexham co-owner actor Rob McElhenney donates £6000 to disabled fan
Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson clashed at PMQ on Wednesday

Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is a threat to the UK 'every time he opens his mouth'
Merthyr Tydfil will be the first place in Wales to have a testing scheme

Mass Covid-19 testing scheme to be launched in Merthyr Tydfil
A person wearing a face mask passes a Christmas window display on Oxford Street, London

Health officials 'hopeful' of household mixing over Christmas
Pfizer-BioNTech has announced its Covid vaccine is now 95 per cent effective

Pfizer-BioNTech says its Covid vaccine is now 95 per cent effective
Prof Powis spoke at a No10 briefing from self-isolation at home

NHS England Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis in self-isolation
Jeremy Corbyn will not have the whip restored despite his suspension being lifted

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer announces
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live from 8pm

Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Watch live | 8pm

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst calls for ban on children heading footballs

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst calls for ban on children heading footballs