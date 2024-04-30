Donald Trump fined $9,000 after judge finds him in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money trial

30 April 2024, 14:54 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 15:52

Donald Trump fined $9,000 after judge finds him in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money case
Donald Trump fined $9,000 after judge finds him in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money case. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Donald Trump has been found in contempt of court for violating a gag order in his New York hush money case, a judge has ruled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former US president was found to have violated the order by Judge Juan Merchan, who has now said Donald Trump must pay a fine of $9,000 - around £7,100.

The violation concerns the ex-president commenting on witnesses, with Trump seen to frown slightly as the judge's comments were read aloud.

If he does it again, Judge Merchan has warned, he could face a jail term.

Trump must pay the fine by the close of business on Friday, the judge said.

Prosecutors had accused Trump of violating his gag order multiple times, alleging 10 violations of the order.

However, New York Judge Juan M. Merchan found there to be only nine, finining him $1,000 per violation.

Trump was found in contempt of court by the judge at the Manhattan courthouse.
Trump was found in contempt of court by the judge at the Manhattan courthouse. Picture: Alamy

The judge also ruled that Trump could still attend his son's graduation, allowing him to skip court on two separate dates: 17 May and 3 June.

The judge's ruling comes as Trump's hush money trial continues into alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels following a 2006 affair.

As part of the written ruling, the judge also noted that the former president must remove seven offending posts from his Truth Social account and two from his campaign website.

The deadline given for their removal is 2:15 p.m. EDT (19:15 BST) on Tuesday.

Under the gag order in place, Trump is not allowed to make, or direct others to make, public statements about trial witnesses concerning their roles in the investigation and at trial, prosecutors and members of court staff or the district attorney’s staff.

Read more: Donald Trump accused of orchestrating 'criminal scheme to corrupt 2016 election' on first day of hush money trial

Read more: Donald Trump calls for 'America-loving' protesters to gather outside court as hush money trial begins

Trump had long insisted he was simply exercising free speech when he made a series of comments, including two key posts on his social media platform Truth Social.

It comes as Judge Merchan is also weighing other alleged gag order violations by Trump and will hear arguments Thursday.

Trump had long insisted he was simply exercising free speech when he made a series of comments, including two key posts on his social media platform Truth Social.
Trump had long insisted he was simply exercising free speech when he made a series of comments, including two key posts on his social media platform Truth Social. Picture: Alamy

Merchan wrote that Trump “is hereby warned that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment.”

The judge's ruling comes as Trump appeared in court once again on Tuesday morning, as the trial into alleged hush money paid to Stormy Daniels following a 2006 sexual encounter continues.

The former Republican president continues to deny the claims.

Tuesday saw Gary Farro in the dock - a banker who is alleged to have helped Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, open accounts used to pay off former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The trial concerns one particular payment of a $130,000 (£104,500).

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts, as the trial continues in the Manhattan courthouse.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Hush Money

Judge fines Trump for contempt and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

Cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day slammed for refusing to serve British soldiers because they are English

Cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day slammed for refusing to serve British soldiers 'because they are English'

People try to move a bus that was washed away in Kenya

Kenyans in flood-prone areas ordered to evacuate as death toll rises

Dramatic doorbell footage has shown the moment the sword suspect was arrested

Dramatic CCTV footage shows moment man was Tasered by police after boy, 14, killed in samurai sword attack

A tour guide has criticised the cafe on Omaha beach.

World War II tour guide slams Normandy cafe on Omaha beach for ‘refusing to serve troops because they’re English’

Visitors take a photo of Mount Fuji in front of a store

Town building big screen to block view of Mount Fuji in bid to deter tourists

Keir Starmer has pledged a crackdown on shoplifting

Starmer vows crackdown on 'shoplifting epidemic' plaguing Britain after stats soar to 20-year-high

Chinese astronaut Tang Shengjie waves after returning to Earth

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space

The remains were found at the 'Wolf's Lair' in Poland.

Skeletons with missing hands and feet found at Hitler’s ‘Wolf’s Lair’ under Nazi commander Hermann Goering's bunker

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Student protesters take over Columbia University hall in anti-war demonstrations

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in east London

King Charles sends poignant message of support to victims of Hainault sword rampage

Philippines South China Sea

Chinese coast guard fires water cannons at Philippine vessels in South China Sea

McDonald’s service issues

McDonald’s posts weaker-than-expected Q1 results as boycotts weigh on sales

Line of Duty star Brian McCardie has died aged 59

Line of Duty star dies suddenly aged 59 as heartbroken wife pays tribute

A 13-year-old schoolboy has been killed after a sword-wielding man went on a rampage, injuring four others, including two police officers, in Hainault.

14-year-old schoolboy dead in Hainault sword attack: A timeline of events

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has revealed it is to axe around 1,500 jobs

Premier Inn owner Whitbread to axe 1,500 jobs in hotel brand shake-up

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a man armed with a sword went on a rampage in east London, leaving a boy, 13, dead

Boy, 14, killed and four injured including two police officers after 'horrific' samurai sword rampage in Hainault
International Court Gaza Explainer

Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without a deal’

WhatsApp age limit change

Facebook and Instagram face EU scrutiny over possible digital rulebook breaches

Sahil Sharma, 24, killed Mehak Sharma, 19

Husband jailed for stabbing bride, 19 to death in attack at their south London home

Temperatures are expected to soar later this week, according to the Met Office

Exact date UK to hit 22C as Met Office predicts soaring temperatures in time for Bank Holiday
Hospital patients in England will have the right to request to be treated on single-sex wards

NHS to define sex as 'biological fact' in shift against gender ideology as trans patients to be 'treated in separate wards'
King Charles has made a return to royal duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles says he is "alright" and cancer diagnosis was "a shock" as he continues treatment after returning to work
Trump Hush Money

Donald Trump hush money trial set to resume

John Cleese has said he's 'all in favour of content warnings'.

‘I’m all in favour of trigger warnings’, John Cleese tells LBC as he says ‘society has changed’
China Scientist Protest

Chinese scientist who published first Covid sequence protests lab eviction

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit