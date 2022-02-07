Pictured: Boy, 2, found dead as 39-year-old woman charged with murder

Carol Hodgson is charged with murdering Daniel James Hodgson Green. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Megan Hinton

The family of a two-year-old, allegedly murdered by a 39-year-old woman, has released a picture of the toddler.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Relatives of Daniel James Hodgson Green shared the photograph of the boy after he died following an incident in North Yorkshire.

Carol Hodgson is charged with his murder and appeared in court today.

The 39-year-old wore a grey T-shirt and spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address.

She was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday.

Read more: Boris 'belts out I will Survive' to new communications chief after shake-up at No10

Read more: Police rescue Starmer from anti-vax mob hurling 'Jimmy Savile' abuse after Boris's slur

Hodgson, of Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, entered no pleas when she appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Cleveland Police attended a report of a concern for safety in Guisborough town at 10.07am last Wednesday.

The toddler, who was named by the force over the weekend, was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said on Sunday: "Officers are supporting the boy's family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family."