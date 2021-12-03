Exclusive LBC poll: Only half of Londoners trust the Met

Only half of Londoners trust the Met, an exclusive poll for LBC has found. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Only half of Londoners trust the Met, an exclusive poll for LBC reveals today.

Just over half (51%), say that they trust the Met and 23% of people polled actively distrust police, our poll data shows.

A third of young women in London were also found to actively distrust the Metropolitan police.

Twenty-six per cent of women in the capital of all ages say they distrust the Met, and less than half (49%) say they have trust in the force.

Younger women trust the police even less, with only 42% of women under 35 saying they trust the Met and 33% saying they distrust the force.

Trust levels for men are slightly higher, with over half (54%) of men in London saying they trust the Met and around a fifth (21%) saying they distrust the Met.

For men under 35, 56% said they trust the force and 19% said they distrust them.

LBC's poll also highlights that police are losing the confidence of young people in the capital.

Read more: Police bodycam footage shows 'evil' murderer stepmum claim Arthur, six, attacked her

Read more: Man jailed for spiking drink in London pub with viagra with intention of sexual assault

Younger people in London are less likely to trust the Met than the oldest age group.

29% of people aged under 35 said they distrust the Met while only 15% of those aged 65 and over said the same.

Tom Lubbock of JL Partners said “Though a majority of people say they trust the Met Police, faith in the police is fraying at the edges. Almost one in four Londoners say they distrust them, and the force inspires much less trust with women, particularly those under the age of 35.”

The shock figures show the lack of confidence in police particularly among young women in London in the wake of the brutal kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by Met police officer Wayne Couzens.

Read more: Pub chef sentenced for killing woman and leaving 31 ill with undercooked shepherd's pie

Read more: 'We are reliving March 2020': Mixed Govt messages on Xmas parties 'killing' hospitality

Sarah, 33, went missing on 3 March 2021 whilst walking home in south London.

Couzens used his warrant card to lure her into his car under the pretence of Covid-19 rules before killing her.

When he was arrested on 9 March 2021, Couzens lied to police saying he had been forced to kidnap Ms Everard and hand her over to a gang.

He was handed a whole life sentence in September and will die behind bars.

Polling of 1,002 people was conducted for LBC by JL Partners between November 25 to 29 this year.