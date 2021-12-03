Man jailed for spiking drink in London pub with viagra with intention of sexual assault

3 December 2021, 07:26

Eamon Kelly, 58, has been jailed for spiking pub-goers drink.
Eamon Kelly, 58, has been jailed for spiking pub-goers drink. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

A 58-year-old man has been jailed after he spiked a pubgoer's drink with the intention of sexually assaulting him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eamon Kelly, of Bramber Court, Ealing, was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to administering a substance with the intent to stupefy to allow sexual gain.

He will also be on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Kelly was at a pub in The Broadway, Ealing, on Sunday, August 29, sitting at a table alone, the court heard.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was also sitting in the pub drinking alone.

He told police that throughout the evening Kelly had been smiling at him in an odd manner, and when he finished his drink he noticed two tablets at the bottom of his glass – one was still whole and the other was three quarters dissolved.

The victim confronted Kelly asking if he had put the pills in his glass, but he just continued to smile and did not say anything. He then confronted Kelly again, which caught the attention of the pub’s staff.

The staff - unaware of what had happened - asked the victim to leave the pub.

Read more: Police to review scale of drink spiking amid reports of women being injected at nightclubs

Read more: 164 drink and injection spiking incidents across UK in two months

The victim then explained what had happened and staff reviewed the pub'c CCTV - which showed Kelly removing something from his left arm jacket pocket and dropping something into the victim’s glass.

Staff called the police who attended a short time later and arrested Kelly for administering a noxious substance.

Whilst being searched in custody, a small vial containing what appeared to be crushed tablets was found in a zip pocket.

Thankfully the victim did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Benazir Bhati, the investigating officer from the West Area’s CID, said Kelly had gone to the pub that evening "with the intention of drugging someone without their knowledge so he could sexually assault them".

During his police interview Kelly admitted that he had crushed the pills many years ago and put them away.

He found the pills, one Viagra tablet and one sleeping pill, the day before the incident and he told officers he was "curious" about what would happen if he put the pills in someone’s drink to see what the reaction would be.

He was charged on Monday, 30 August.

DC Bhati said: "Thankfully the victim was vigilant and noticed the tablets and alerted staff, which meant officers were quickly able to get to the venue to arrest the suspect and carry out time-crucial enquiries.

“We take allegations of spiking extremely seriously and we will robustly target those who commit this heinous crime. We would encourage people who witness anything suspicious when they are out, or believes they have been spiked, to report it to bar staff or the police as soon as possible.

“We would also urge people not to put any substance (including alcohol), for whatever reason, into someone else’s drink without their knowledge – as by doing so you could be committing a criminal offence.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Arthur, left, was killed by Emma Tustin and her partner Thomas Hughes, his father

Police bodycam footage shows 'evil' murderer stepmum claim Arthur, six, attacked her
The chef gave 32 people food poisoning with shepherd's pie.

Pub chef sentenced for killing woman and leaving 31 ill with undercooked shepherd's pie
Police want to speak to three men over anti-Semitic abuse in Oxford Street

Police hunt three men over 'anti-Semitic abuse hurled at Hannukah bus'
Call the Commissioner watch again

Call the Commissioner | Watch Again

Arthur, six, was murdered by his stepmother. His dad was found guilty of manslaughter

‘Evil’ father and stepmother guilty of killing Arthur, six, after months of horrific abuse
Meghan Markle has won a legal battle against the Mail on Sunday.

Meghan Markle slams 'deception and intimidation' after court victory over Mail on Sunday

More UK News

See more More UK News

Alec Baldwin in his interview with ABC.

Alec Baldwin says he feels no guilt over Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast.

Cressida Dick 'regrets' trust lost in Met following Sarah Everard murder
(L-R) Sophie Watson, Phoebe Kowhai, and Lexi Covaulsen from Cambridge Girl Talk are among students who spoke to LBC

'Predators down the hall': Students tell of spiking epidemic plaguing universities
Covid booster vaccines were tested in a government-funded study.

Covid booster jabs are likely to protect against Omicron variant, study suggests
New Old Bexley and Sidcup MP Louie French.

Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election after death of MP James Brokenshire
Funding is being released to hospitals across England.

NHS receives £700m boost to tackle growing backlogs and 'tough' winter ahead

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police