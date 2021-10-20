Police to review scale of drink spiking amid reports of women being injected at nightclubs

20 October 2021, 15:19 | Updated: 20 October 2021, 15:36

Women have reported being injected without their knowledge on nights out
Women have reported being injected without their knowledge on nights out. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Police have been asked to urgently assess the scale of drink spiking at nightclubs and parties amid a rise in reports and claims some people have been drugged by injection.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked forces for an update after some said they had seen more spiking incidents in recent months, and there have been a number of reports in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland of women being injected with substances whilst on nights out - something that the National Union of Students (NUS) called "disgusting".

"It's absolutely disgusting that in the past few days a number of students have reported instances of women being spiked on nights out," said NUS president Larissa Kennedy.

Police chiefs have also been tasked by the Commons Home Affairs Committee to urgently provide more information on their assessment of the scale of the problem after reports of incidents in several parts of the UK.

Read more: 'They let her down': Woman 'killed by stalker' was failed by police, family say

Read more: Woman, 23, dies in hit-and-run in west London

Mair Howells, founder of I've Been Spiked, told LBC that injecting women was particularly "terrifying" because there was "no way" to protect yourself.

She added that, because victims need to get tested so soon after the incident, there are likely many cases that are not reported.

"With spiking it's a massive grey area," she told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

"Even though supposedly the reports aren't on the increase, it is difficult to get those reports through in the first place... it's difficult to access testing if you do believe you've been spiked, and if you don't have that testing then the police will not report the crime."

Zara, a 19-year-old student, believes she was injected whilst on a night out in her university town of Nottingham.

Speaking to LBC, she said she remembered going into the nightclub and going to the toilet.

"From then on out I have no memory until when I got home and I was getting my phone charger," she said.

"When I woke up that next morning I was really confused because I had lost all my memory basically and I woke up with a really shooting pain in my leg, and I suspected it to be a spiking incident because I had heard about people who had been injected during nights out."

She added: "Even though I didn't want to admit it it seemed likely.

"I touched a part of my leg where the epicentre of the pain was and to my dismay there was a pinprick there."

Read more: Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

Read more: Plain-clothed Met cops to video call colleagues when stopping lone women

Nottinghamshire Police said it has seen a rising number of reports of spiking over recent months and has arrested a man as part of a wider operation.

"Over the last few months we have seen an increase in reports where people believe that drugs may have been put in their drink," said Superintendent Kathryn Craner of Nottinghamshire Police.

"But we've also received a small number of reports where people are telling us, as Zara has, that this has been associated with a pain or a mark on a part of their body, scratching sensation, and as though they have been physically spiked."

The University of Nottingham said it was "extremely concerned" by the reports and was working with police and venues to "monitor, review and learn from incidents and experiences in the city centre".

Police Scotland is also looking into similar reports, with a spokesperson confirming they were investigating a "small number of reports" in Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow.

The spokesperson added they did not believe the incidents were linked.

Spiking drinks can lead to up to ten years in prison - or even higher if other offences like rape, robbery or another assault has taken place.

Read more: BTP fights decision to let cop who harassed lone jogger keep his job

Read more: Triple stabbing on London night bus leaves man in critical condition

Groups from more than 30 universities around the UK have joined an online campaign calling for the boycott of nightclubs, with campaigners seeking "tangible" changes to make them safer, such as covers/stoppers for drinks, better training for staff and more rigorous searches of clubbers.

A petition launched last week to make it a legal requirement for nightclubs to thoroughly search guests on entry has already gained more than 120,000 signatures.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Sajid Javid said he was "delighted" at the news

Govt secures two new antiviral drugs to help treat vulnerable Covid patients this winter

Sadiq Khan called for masks to be made mandatory on the Tube again

'Don't wait for Plan B': Mayor of London calls on the government to reintroduce face masks

Live
Sajid Javid will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch LIVE: Sajid Javid holds Downing Street press conference as Covid cases soar

Sainsbury's will not sell any fireworks this year including on Bonfire Night and New Years Eve

Sainsbury's bans sale of fireworks in all stores ahead of Bonfire Night

Plan B could be introduced for winter.

What is the UK's Covid-19 winter 'Plan B'?

EasyJet cancelled a flight to Marrakesh on Wednesday

Morocco bans UK flights due to rising Covid cases

Abusers use threats of deportation to control their victims, and in some cases destroy or withhold immigration documents

Domestic abusers use victims' immigration status to control and coerce them - report

Sajid Javid will give the update on Wednesday afternoon

Sajid Javid to hold 5pm press conference after NHS chiefs called for Covid ‘Plan B’

Plain-clothes officers will get uniform colleagues to confirm their identity on video call

Plain-clothed Met cops to video call colleagues when stopping lone women

Boris Johnson will take questions at PMQs

Watch again: Boris Johnson takes questions at PMQs

Exclusive
British Transport Police has told LBC they are taking legal action after one of their officers who sexually assaulted a woman was not sacked by a misconduct panel.

BTP fights decision to let cop who harassed lone jogger keep his job

The Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland

The Queen cancels trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice

Putin will not attend the UK-hosted COP26

Putin snubs COP26: Russian president won’t attend Glasgow climate summit

Three people were stabbed on a night bus outside of Mile End station

Triple stabbing on London night bus leaves man in critical condition

The Government is aiming to reach net zero by 2050.

Net zero strategy could lead to more tax, Treasury warns

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly set to announce the change next week

Facebook set to get new name in major rebrand

Latest News

See more Latest News

The blast in May 2021 killed 2-year-old George Hinds

Four arrested in connection with explosion at Lancashire home that killed toddler
The Government has been urged to enforce Plan B ahead of winter.

Government must enforce Covid 'Plan B' to avoid winter crisis, says NHS chief
The proposed guidance was welcomed by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab

Terrorists who plan mass killings to face tougher sentences under new guidance
Sadiq Khan was one of the first leaders in the world to declare a climate emergency

Climate change: Sadiq Khan to be named new chair of C40 cities at COP26
A warning of thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office

UK weather: 8-hour thunderstorm warning with heavy rain and lightning to batter country
Neo-nazi Matthew Cronjager has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in youth detention.

Neo-Nazi jailed for plotting to kill Asian friend who he likened to a 'cockroach'
Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she killed her husband

Chilling moment woman tells officers 'I admit it all' after stabbing husband to death
Manchester Airport's terminal 2 has been evacuated following a report of a "suspicious package".

Manchester Airport: Terminal 2 reopens after evacuation over 'suspicious package'
Gracie Spinks family have spoken out on what would have been her 24th birthday

'They let her down': Woman 'killed by stalker' was failed by police, family say
Michael Gove was ambushed by anti-vaccine protesters in Westminster.

Michael Gove ambushed by anti-vaxxer mob on the streets of Westminster

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole
'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest
UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police