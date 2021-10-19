Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

19 October 2021, 15:59

Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection
Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection. Picture: LBC

By Elizabeth Haigh

A student who was spiked with an injection on a night out has shared details of the harrowing ordeal with LBC.

Zara Owen, a 19-year-old first year student at the University of Nottingham, spoke to LBC about her experience of being spiked by injection at a nightclub in the city.

Zara went out with friends to Pryzm on 11 October. She described entering the club, using the photo booth and then heading to the bar and ordering drinks. "Everything was fine," she said.

But Zara told LBC that after getting to the bar she didn't remember anything for the rest of the night until she arrived home.
"I don’t remember anything. It’s not a blur of memory, it was almost like I wasn’t there. 

"It was a complete blackout and that never happens to me."

She said she was scared when she woke up the next morning and had no idea what had happened. She told LBC she soon realised she had been spiked.

Zara noticed severe pain in her leg: "I was in so much pain it was unbearable to walk on."

She later found a pinprick mark: "I thought it might just be a scab but I pressed it and suddenly realised all the pain in my leg originated from that spot.

"That was when I realised: there’s no ifs, buts or maybes, I’ve been spiked."

Zara added she knows of several other women in the city who have also been spiked by injection.

LBC has seen images of various injection marks from alleged victims of injection spiking. They vary from tiny acne-like pinpricks to swollen lumps, and have been seen on social media on people’s hands, backs, legs and arms.

Zara was injected through her clothing, and found out from her friends she had wandered off from the group before being found by a friend.

"I left the club alone, and that is something that I would never do. I always go to the toilet, or the bar with at least one other person, because of safety. 

"So why I did this is a complete mystery to me, it’s vastly out of character for me."

She said: "I’m a bit more scared than I ever was because you hear about these things but you don’t ever expect it to happen to you. 

"You can’t do anything about it. Yes you can cover your glasses, you can cover your bottles but with these injections there’s nothing you can do."

She called for clubs to search people on entry, adding: "I would say I am concerned. I’m obviously going to keep more aware."

But she says the experience hasn't made her want to stop clubbing: "I don’t want my life to be treading on eggshells. I don’t want them to have the satisfaction of knowing they’ve stopped me enjoying myself."

Dangers of injection spiking include not only becoming victims of crime, but also contracting blood-transmitted diseases from unsterilized needles such as Hepatitis B or HIV.

Zara's injection site has since healed to a seemingly innocuous dot.
Zara's injection site has since healed to a seemingly innocuous dot. Picture: Zara Brown

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the force is "actively investigating" reports of victims being spiked by injection at venues across the city. 

She said: "Our enquiries into these incidents are ongoing but we understand people may be concerned about incidents like this and want to reassure the public we are working incredibly hard to investigate.

"We are treating all of these incidents very seriously.

"We have recently arrested and conditionally bailed a local male as part of our investigations. 

“We do not believe that these are targeted incidents; they are distinctly different from anything we have seen previously as victims have disclosed a physical scratch type sensation before feeling very unwell."

Fears are being raised about women’s safety after reports of "life-threatening" injection spiking at nightclubs and bars in cities around the UK.

Spiking in any form is illegal and is often carried out by perpetrators hoping to steal from or commit a sexual offence against a victim.

There have been recent reports of cases of injection spiking in major cities in Edinburgh, Dundee and Nottingham.

The University of Dundee tweeted on Monday: "We have been made aware of widely circulating reports of spiking via injection occurring in local bars and clubs. These extremely distressing events have no place in our community.

"Perpetrators of these acts are to blame and we condemn any behaviour of this nature. It is unacceptable, reprehensible, and ultimately life-threatening."

The statement comes after #dontgetspiked trended on social media on Monday as University of Durham Student Wellbeing issued a tweet to its students including the hashtag.

The tweet was widely criticised for victim-blaming and has since been deleted, with the account issuing a statement saying they take the issue "very seriously." 

A University of Nottingham spokesperson told LBC: "The University and Students’ Union are concerned by these reports and are working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and the city’s nightlife venues. 

"We would encourage our students to be additionally vigilant and follow police advice to report any suspicions to them immediately for investigation. 

"Student welfare is our top priority and we already run a range of schemes to support students’ personal safety when on a night out."

A spokesperson for Pryzm Nottingham said: "We take all allegations of this nature seriously.

"The safety and welfare of our guests is our number one priority and we do everything we can to create a safe and fun night out. 

"We urge anyone who sees suspicious behaviour, or suspects they have been a victim of spiking, to seek assistance immediately from a member of staff or security, who are trained to help and who also have the support of our onsite medic."

Nottinghamshire Police, the University of Nottingham and Pryzm nightclub all appealed to anyone who believes they have been a victim of spiking to contact police.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Gove was ambushed by anti-vaccine protesters in Westminster.

Michael Gove ambushed by anti-vaxxer mob on the streets of Westminster

A furious member of the public tied up a protestor with their own banner

Watch: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

Insulate Britain have called for 10mph speed limits to be imposed during their protests

Eco protesters call for 10mph motorway speed limit so they can disrupt roads 'in safety'

Two teenagers have been arrested, police said

Two school pupils filmed attacking PCSO in north London street

Sajid Javid has warned of a 'tough winter' for the NHS

Sajid Javid warns of 'tough winter' as No10 'closely' monitors AY4.2 covid variant

The shortage of lorry drivers in the UK has caused chaos to the supply chain

Supply chain crisis: No 'visible' improvements in HGV driver shortage - RHA

The Government has outlined its net zero strategy: The Heat and Building Strategy.

Net zero strategy 'to support up to 440,000 jobs', business minister says

Roads have been closed off following the incident.

Woman, 23, dies in hit-and-run in west London

Beer prices are set to rise to £6 in London

Price of a pint 'set to rise by 30p, and could hit £6 in London'

Lord Janner, who died in 2015, denied all charges against him

‘Multiple failings’ over handling of child abuse claims against Lord Janner, report finds

Boris Johnson was speaking at the Global Investment Summit

PM: UK must lead climate action because it 'knitted the deadly tea cosy' of climate change

Heathrow Airport passenger charges are set to rise

Heathrow passengers face paying more to fly from airport under new plans

The mother rammed her car into the protesters when they refused to move.

Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school

The Tesco GetGo shop has opened in London

Tesco launches first checkout-free 'GetGo' store in London

Boris Johnson will announce the investment at the Global Investment Summit

£9.7bn overseas investment in UK will 'power economic recovery', PM says

Mark Francois called for 'David's law' to be introduced.

Tory MP calls for 'David’s law' to crack down on anonymous abuse online

Latest News

See more Latest News

Justin McLaughlin was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on Saturday

Justin McLaughlin: Teenager charged over boy's death at railway station
Former police officer James Ankrett has been jailed for five months

Police officer jailed over inappropriate relationship with vulnerable woman
The Government confirmed a target for all new heating system installations to be low carbon by 2035

£5k grants to help households replace boilers with heat pumps
Some schools have issued warnings over Netflix's new hit series, Squid Game.

Parents warned about hit Netflix show Squid Game after 'violence' in playgrounds
Three people have been injured in the blast

Ayr explosion: Family of four in serious condition after blast at house
George W Bush pictured with Colin Powell in 2002

Bush and Blair lead tributes to Colin Powell after death aged 84
Dr Tom Prichard rushed to the medical emergency in the stands.

'Fantastic feeling': Off-duty doctor hailed a hero for saving Newcastle fan's life
Goto Energy has collapsed.

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to go bust as gas prices spiral
Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire over the country's Covid passport mandate.

Analysis: Scottish Covid passports decried as 'illiberal' and a 'shambles'
Timpson has promised to cover its employees' HRT

Menopause awareness: Timpson to cover cost of employees' hormone replacement therapy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police