Shocking Moment A Police Officer Slaps A 14-Year-Old Girl As He's Arresting Her

This is the shocking moment a police officer was caught on camera slapping a 14-year-old girl as he was arresting her.

The girl and a woman, 52, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police in Accrington on Monday afternoon after two officers were hospitalised following the incident.

Lancashire Police said they are aware of the video, which went viral on social media, and will be conducting a full investigation into it.

A passerby filmed this video of a police officers slapping a 14-year-old girl. Picture: Facebook

The footage shows a male and female officer trying to restrain the teenage girl, while a crowd of spectators scream "Get off her."

As they scuffle, the male officer can clearly be seen swiping at the girl, slapping her with an open palm.

A statement from Lancashire Police said: "We're aware of a video which shows a young woman being restrained by officers in Accrington.

"Two people were arrested and two officers treated in hospital as a result of the incident.

"We appreciate it may cause concern - a full investigation will take place in due course."