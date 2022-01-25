Maida Vale killings: Son leads tributes to mum stabbed to death as murder probe continues

By Megan Hinton

The distraught family of a woman who was stabbed to death in Maida Vale paid tribute to her today as they laid flowers at the scene.

Horror unfolded yesterday after a woman, aged 43, was stabbed multiple times in Chippenham Road, West London, in front of horrified onlookers.

Witnesses desperately tried to intervene to save her, but she was fatally injured by the attacker, who police said she knew.

Visiting the site of the tragedy, the victim's tearful son, who has not been named, said: "She didn't deserve to die, please keep her in your prayers. Everyone who knew her knew she was a good person."

A woman who said she was the victim's aunt said the mother left behind two children age 12 and 18.

She added: "She had a heart of gold and was so, so beautiful. I am broken hearted. She never hated anyone and had so many friends from so all different backgrounds."

She also revealed to MyLondon that the victim's mother had been rushed to hospital after being so upset about her daughter's death.

Another family member added: "Everyone is still so shocked. It was my auntie. We have all lived in the area for years."

Officers also found a 41-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle.

Emergency workers managed to free him but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly crashing into a knife attacker who had stabbed the woman in the street.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: "This was a terrible incident that occurred in broad daylight on a busy London street. It also appears that a number of members of the public bravely tried to intervene to stop the attack.

"A man has been arrested in relation to the case; we are not aware of any links between this man and the two deceased. I can also confirm that we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

"A team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating on what may have happened while these initial enquiries take place.

"A number of people have already come forward, but we are still asking for anyone to make contact with us. Any information could be vital in helping us understand why this dreadful incident happened."

Raad Jayad, who witnessed the incident, told LBC he heard someone calling for help and tried to stop the attacker.

"I saw a woman on the floor, a guy with a knife, I can't believe it," he said.

"When I tried to come close to him… I tried to stop him, he scared me with the knife.

"Somebody came and helped me from the other side and he scared him as well."

The local MP Karen Buck said the incidents were "horrific" and "devastating", and called for anyone with information to come forward to police.

"Horrific events this morning in Elgin Avenue, which will be devastating for family and friends of those killed and also for the local community," she wrote on Twitter.

A cordon remains in place and a number of forensic tents were erected in the area.

Mulugetta Asseratte, an eyewitness, said: "It is a very terrible incident and for it to happen on a Monday morning. I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of 'stop it, stop it' and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.

"In any case, I'm a father of four daughters, such things do happen, and I tried to look and even say 'stop it' and it would not."

Anyone with information please call 101 ref 1496/24th Jan or contact Crimestoppers if anonymous.