Knifeman 'hit and killed by car after stabbing woman to death' in West London attack

24 January 2022, 12:56 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 15:34

By Will Taylor

A woman has been stabbed to death and her alleged attacker hit by a car and killed in west London, eyewitnesses say.

A number of bystanders have said the vehicle collision was intentional in an attempt to "help", but this is yet to be confirmed.

Police launched an "urgent investigation" after being called out to Maida Vale about 9am on Monday.

Ambulance crews and firefighters were also sent to reports of a stabbing, and when they arrived they found a man had been hit by a vehicle.

Emergency workers managed to free him but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are trying to tell their families about the tragedy.

Raad Jayad, who witnessed the incident, told LBC he heard someone calling for help and tried to stop the attacker.

"I was a woman on the floor, a guy with a knife, I can't believe it," he said.

"When I tried to come close to him… I tried to stop him, he scared me with the knife.

"Somebody came and helped me from the other side and he scared him as well."

He added: "The guy with the blue car came… tried to see some gap, people moved for him... the guy was under the car and tried to call the police and tried to save the woman."

The local MP Karen Buck said the incidents were "horrific" and "devastating", and called for anyone with information to come forward to police.

"Horrific events this morning in Elgin Avenue, which will be devastating for family and friends of those killed and also for the local community," she wrote on Twitter.

"Anyone with information please call 101 ref 1496/24th Jan or contact Crimestoppers if anonymous."

A cordon has been put up and number of forensic tents erected in the area.

The Met's Detective Chief Inspector Neil Smithson said: "This morning an incredibly serious incident has unfolded in the Westminster area which has seen two people pronounced dead.

"Our officers are on scene and are working to establish exactly what has happened. As soon as we have more information will keep the public updated but for now we must avoid speculation and allow investigators to do their work.

"What I can say at this time is that the incident is contained and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the community.

"We have spoken to a number of people already but anyone else who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help us, is urged to make contact immediately."

Police are at the scene in Chippenham Road
Police are at the scene in Chippenham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Mulugetta Asseratte, an eyewitness, said: "It is a very terrible incident and for it to happen on a Monday morning. I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of 'stop it, stop it' and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.

"In any case, I'm a father of four daughters, such things do happen, and I tried to look and even say 'stop it' and it would not.

"All of a sudden it moved to the street and no sooner than they reached the street than a driver came and hit both of them. We were all shocked and shouting and my heart goes out to the families of this fatal incident.

"This is something one sees in movies, not in real life."

Forensics tents have been erected at the scene
Forensics tents have been erected at the scene. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.02am to reports of an incident on Chippenham Road, W9.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including two ambulance crews, two clinical team leaders, an advanced paramedic, two tactical response units, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team.

"We also dispatched by road London's Air Ambulance.

"Despite our medics' efforts, two people died at the scene."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 using reference 1496/24jan or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

