PM orders inquiry into claims MP Nusrat Ghani was sacked due to her 'Muslimness'

Boris Johnson has called for an inquiry into claims Tory MP Nusrat Ghani was sacked as a minister due to her "Muslimness". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson has called for an inquiry into claims Tory MP Nusrat Ghani was sacked as a minister due to concerns about her "Muslimness".

In a statement today, the PM's spokesperson said Mr Johnson takes the claims "very seriously" and confirmed an inquiry would be conducted.

He said: "The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP.

"At the time these allegations were first made, the Prime Minister recommended to her that she make a formal complain to CCHQ. She did not take up this offer.

"The Prime Minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened.

"As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously."

Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times, chief whip Mark Spencer, informed her she'd been sacked as a minister due to concerns about her 'Muslimness'.

In a sign of the tensions with the party, Mr Spencer - who admitted speaking to her - angrily denied her claims saying they were "completely false" and "defamatory".

Nusrat Ghani said she welcomed the Prime Minister's decision to order an investigation into her claims.

The Conservative MP said: "As I said to the Prime Minister last night, all I want is for this to be taken seriously and for him to investigate.

"I welcome his decision to do that now.

"The terms of reference for the inquiry must include all that was said in Downing Street and by the whip.

"I look forward to seeing the terms of reference."

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Ms Ghani said she had thought about the matter every day since 2020, adding it made her wonder why she was in politics.

"Not a day has gone by without thinking about what I was told and wondering why I was in politics, while hoping for the government to take it seriously," her statement said.

"Those that have not had their identity and faith questioned cannot fully appreciate what it does to you.

"Now is not the time I would have chosen for this to come our and I have pursued every avenue and process I thought available to me, but many people have known what happened."

Ms Ghani, Conservative MP for Wealden, said she only wanted the Government "to take this seriously, investigate properly and ensure no other colleague has to endure this".

She said: "When I told the Prime Minister in June 2020 what had been said to me in the Government Whips' Office I urged him to take it seriously as a Government matter and instigate an inquiry.

"He wrote to me that he could not get involved and suggested I use the internal Conservative Party complaint process.

"This, as I had already pointed out, was very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on Government business - I do not even know if the words that were conveyed to me about what was said in reshuffle meetings at Downing Street were by members of the Conservative Party."

The new inquiry comes just days before the results of the Number 10 party game probe conducted by Sue Gray.

This story is being updated.